STEVE ERDMAN: Cancel culture is taking us back to the dark ages

The cancel culture is doing great harm to American society by squelching debate. Getting the truth out to the public has now become a very difficult task for the average American. Social media ought to be a place for the free exchange of ideas; instead, it has become a platform where its users must toe the Left-wing party line and operate within the bounds of how some people define social justice.

What the cancel culture has effectively done to the social justice movement in America is turn it into a form of mindless control and mob rule. Without the free exchange of ideas the social justice warriors of the Left have now become no different than the Nazi Party’s Brownshirts during World War II. Just as the Brownshirts tried to purge all dissenting opinions from Nazi Germany, today’s social justice warriors on the Internet seek to purge all dissenting opinions from cyberspace.

In order to see what I am talking about one needs to look no further than how talk about COVID-19 gets treated on the Internet. For example, the nation of India has almost completely eradicated the Delta variant of the coronavirus through its use of the drug Ivermectin, yet for some reason, we are not allowed to talk about this drug on the Internet. Mention the drug Ivermectin and you will be canceled.