STEVE ERDMAN: Cancel culture is taking us back to the dark ages

The cancel culture runs strong in America today. The cancel culture seeks to destroy anyone who dissents from the political agenda of the Left. For instance, after My Pillow founder, Mike Lindell, publicly questioned the election results of 2020, he was ditched by 20 retailers who refused to continue selling his products. If Thomas Jefferson lived today, he would likely find himself being canceled by Google and having his account suspended by Facebook.
State Sen. Steve Erdman, District 47
State Sen. Steve Erdman
Those who seek to regulate truth on the Internet have especially proven themselves to be terrible arbiters of truth. The standards of these self-avowed guardians of truth are extremely inconsistent. For instance, on January 8, 2021 Twitter announced that it had permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s Twitter account due to a post they deemed promoted violence, yet Twitter has refused to cancel the account of Hamas leader, Ismael Haniyyeh, who tweeted, “God is great…” after the May 2021 rocket bombing of Tel Aviv.
Free speech is quickly becoming a thing of the past in America. Because freedom of speech is protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, I believe the time has come to regulate these self-proclaimed purveyors of truth on the Internet. Legislation is needed both on the federal level as well as on the state level to safeguard the rights of American citizens to tell their side of the story on the Internet. By now, most of us know someone who has had his or her social media account suspended or who has had a post unfairly removed by the self-proclaimed guardians of truth on the Internet.
The cancel culture is doing great harm to American society by squelching debate. Getting the truth out to the public has now become a very difficult task for the average American. Social media ought to be a place for the free exchange of ideas; instead, it has become a platform where its users must toe the Left-wing party line and operate within the bounds of how some people define social justice.
What the cancel culture has effectively done to the social justice movement in America is turn it into a form of mindless control and mob rule. Without the free exchange of ideas the social justice warriors of the Left have now become no different than the Nazi Party’s Brownshirts during World War II. Just as the Brownshirts tried to purge all dissenting opinions from Nazi Germany, today’s social justice warriors on the Internet seek to purge all dissenting opinions from cyberspace.
In order to see what I am talking about one needs to look no further than how talk about COVID-19 gets treated on the Internet. For example, the nation of India has almost completely eradicated the Delta variant of the coronavirus through its use of the drug Ivermectin, yet for some reason, we are not allowed to talk about this drug on the Internet. Mention the drug Ivermectin and you will be canceled.
Wikipedia is one such place where talk of Ivermectin is not allowed. For instance, the folks who run Wikipedia won’t allow any mention of peer-reviewed studies by Dr. Tess Lawrie, Dr. Pierre Kory, or Dr. Andrew Hill. In fact, more than 60 studies have been completed on the use of Ivermectin, revealing up to a 96% success rate at preventing coronavirus deaths, yet for some reason no one is allowed to talk about it on Wikipedia.
America is descending back into the Dark Ages. During the Dark Ages scientists such as Galileo were not permitted to make models of the solar system because the scientific data contradicted the pope’s belief that the earth was at the center of the universe. Much like the popes of the Middle-Ages those who regulate information on the Internet today are not genuine truth seekers. Instead, they are nothing more than political hacks, who are pushing an extremist Left-wing agenda at the expense of our First Amendment right to freedom of speech. Contrary to the cancel culture, I believe every American has the right to speak freely.