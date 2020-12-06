STEVE ERDMAN: Continuing to look at a Nebraska Taxpayers' Bill of Rights

Under the consumption tax there would be no taxes imposed on business to business transactions and corporate income taxes, property taxes, sales taxes, and inheritance taxes would all be repealed. This means that the store owner would not have to include within his price for the can of motor oil revenues to pay for his and the manufacturer’s corporate income taxes, property taxes, sales taxes, and even utility taxes. Consequently, he would be able to sell that same can of motor oil with a retail price tag of only 90 cents, instead of $1.00. However, once the consumer pays the consumption tax on the can of motor oil, the final cost to the consumer would end up being about $1.00, which is still six cents cheaper without the current state sales tax.

One of the complaints that I often here about the consumption tax is that people would do their shopping in other states in order to avoid paying Nebraska’s consumption tax. But, why would you spend the time and gas to drive to Cheyenne when the merchandise costs less in Nebraska? Once all of these hidden taxes are removed from the price, services and new goods will actually be cheaper in Nebraska than in other states.