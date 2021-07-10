STEVE ERDMAN: CRT not the best way to teach

The National Education Association, which is commonly referred to as the teacher’s union, recently adopted a measure to combat attacks on Critical Race Theory. The National Education Association is an extremist left-wing organization with a long history of endorsing programs which undermine the foundations of our traditional Western educational system.

Critical Race Theory is important to all Nebraskans because it is part of the new education standards being proposed to the Nebraska Department of Education. Should these new standards be adopted, Critical Race Theory would become part of the standardized curriculum taught in all of our public schools. There is much that is wrong with Critical Race Theory, so today I would like to share why I believe it is a dangerous program for the education of our children.

By definition, Critical Race Theory (CRT) denies that race is a natural, biological or physical attribute of human beings and teaches instead that race is a socially constructed or invented category used to exploit people of color. Consequently, CRT holds that every American social institution is inherently racist and that all white people are automatically born into a position of privilege.