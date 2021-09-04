STEVE ERDMAN: Get the whole story

Last week many of us heard how COVID-19 cases have been rising in Nebraska and about how we all need to get vaccinated. Perhaps you even heard about how Douglas County was denied their request for a new Directive Health Measure (DHM), yet one was implemented in Lancaster County by mayor, Leirion Gaylor-Baird. However, what hardly got reported at all was the fact that 25 percent of coronavirus infections in Los Angeles County occurred among fully vaccinated residents. According to the CDC among more than 43,000 reported infections of individuals over the age of sixteen, 10,895 or 25.3 percent had been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Last week you may have heard about how the FDA finally approved the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19. However, what you likely did not hear is that it is not the same Pfizer vaccine that is currently being administered under the emergency use authorization. The vaccine which received FDA approval is actually the BioNTech vaccine, which is similar to the Pfizer vaccine but has yet to be manufactured. Dr. Robert Malone, who invented the mRNA technology used in both vaccines, has warned that the American public does not have enough information yet to decide if getting the shot is worth the risk.