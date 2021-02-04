STEVE ERDMAN: Supporting LB364

One bill that I will support this year is LB364, which creates the Opportunity Scholarships Act. Under this Act individual and corporate taxpayers would qualify for a non-refundable tax credit on the income tax returns that is equal to the amount that the taxpayer contributes to a scholarship-granting organization. However, taxpayers would be limited to an amount up to 50 percent of their state income tax liability.
Those organizations providing scholarships would become certified by the Nebraska Department of Revenue and the scholarships would apply to any private elementary or secondary school.
The Act defines an eligible student as a dependent member of a household which qualifies for free or reduced lunches during the school year prior to applying for the scholarship.
The Act would take effect January 1, 2022 and would cap scholarships at $10 million annually. The income tax credits would be awarded in the order in which they are received until the $10 million cap is reached.
LB364 provides a unique way for low-income students to receive a private school education that their families otherwise would not be able to afford. One size does not fit all, and public schools are not the answer for every student. Sometimes a students who needs an alternative school cannot afford to attend one. The Opportunity Scholarships Act would provide the means for these students to get the kind of instruction they need, but would not be available to wealthy or even middleclass families.
The Opportunities Scholarship Act would not affect funding for public schools. Because the tax credit applies to the state Income tax, instead of the property tax, public schools would not be affected directly by the program.
LB364 is a good educational bill, which deserves our support. This is why I decided to co-sign this bill.