STEVE ERDMAN: Supporting LB364

One bill that I will support this year is LB364, which creates the Opportunity Scholarships Act. Under this Act individual and corporate taxpayers would qualify for a non-refundable tax credit on the income tax returns that is equal to the amount that the taxpayer contributes to a scholarship-granting organization. However, taxpayers would be limited to an amount up to 50 percent of their state income tax liability.

Those organizations providing scholarships would become certified by the Nebraska Department of Revenue and the scholarships would apply to any private elementary or secondary school.

The Act defines an eligible student as a dependent member of a household which qualifies for free or reduced lunches during the school year prior to applying for the scholarship.

The Act would take effect January 1, 2022 and would cap scholarships at $10 million annually. The income tax credits would be awarded in the order in which they are received until the $10 million cap is reached.