TOM BREWER: Defending the right to bear arms

To carry a concealed handgun legally, folks have to pay hundreds of dollars for a required course and permit application fee. In my first year in office, I introduced LB 502 to make Nebraska a “constitutional carry” state. That bill was shot down by anti-gun senators. The same year, Senator Mike Hilgers introduced his LB 68, to end the patchwork of local gun control measures that are layered on top of state and federal law. Despite heroic efforts by Senator Hilgers, that bill died on Select File, mostly because of urban senators who claimed that the bill violated the principle of local control.

During floor debate on LB 68, anti-gun Senator Adam Morfeld stood on the floor and said, “I am in support of responsible policy that allows for local control to react to the varying circumstances of their locality or city or county. [...] Maintaining that local control is critical because the reality in Ainsworth is a lot different than the reality in north Lincoln or north Omaha[.]”

On Day 4 of the 2021 legislative session, I introduced Legislative Bill 236. It proposes more local control, and recognizes that many counties in Nebraska have taken our gun rights more seriously than state lawmakers. In 2020, nearly a dozen Nebraska counties, most of them rural, passed “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” resolutions. I appreciate that these county officials are standing up and declaring that they will honor their duty to uphold our God-given, constitutionally recognized rights. LB 236 would give counties the power to declare that permitless carry of concealed weapons is lawful in their jurisdictions for anyone who is not a felon or otherwise prohibited from possessing weapons. I do not believe Nebraskans ought to have to pay hundreds of dollars to exercise a constitutional right. If LB 236 is passed into law, I believe that rural Nebraska counties will lead the way and show our more timid urban neighbors that freedom is the best policy.