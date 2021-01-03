TOM BREWER: Looking to new Convention of States proposal

With the next legislative session just a couple weeks away, I’m reminded of the flurry of new bills that will be introduced by the forty-nine senators. Of the hundreds of bills, there will be a new Convention of States (COS) resolution introduced by my friend Sen. Steve Halloran. When two-thirds of the states (34) have made “application” to Congress, a meeting of states will be called and they will propose amendments to the federal constitution.

Article five provides two ways to propose amendments to the federal constitution; the first way is two-thirds of both the House and the Senate can propose an amendment.

The second way is when two-thirds of the States make application to the Congress it “shall” call a convention where the states get together and propose amendments.

In either case, three-fourths (38) of the states must ratify the amendment before it becomes part of the constitution. This safeguard applies equally to both methods. Thirty-three amendments have been proposed in the history of the country. Twenty-seven of these proposed amendments have been ratified. The process works.