TOM BREWER: Making 'it easy and convenient' for the public

LB 777 is a bill I introduced this session. The purpose of the bill is to create a video archive of all legislative sessions and all hearings in the various committees. Forty-six states currently have a form of this capability for their citizens. I think it is high time for Nebraska to join this list.

Our one-of-a-kind Unicameral was built on the principle of maximum transparency for the public. This was the major selling point Sen. Norris repeated over and over on his campaign around the state. The unicameral was to be so transparent that the citizens of Nebraska could act as “the second house.” Nebraskans have so much respect for this philosophy we name schools and power districts and even our legislative chamber after this man.

Sen. Norris could have never imagined the information environment we live in today, but we do know how he would have felt about it. The briefest reading of Nebraska history tells us the invention of the internet and the explosion of new communications technology that has resulted, would have been embraced by Norris.

“Every act of the legislature and every act of each individual must be transacted in the spotlight of publicity.” George Norris said.