TOM BREWER: Run down on some of the bills

The first session of the 107th Legislature has convened. First sessions are long, ninety legislative days. Bills introduced but not passed in the first session carry over into the second session. The current end of the session is scheduled for the 10th of June.

I have introduced sixteen bills this session. I want to devote the next several weekly updates to explaining what they are about.

LB 237 is a bill to stop applying Nebraska income tax to Social Security payments. Nebraska is one of thirteen states that tax Social Security. Two-thirds of people drawing Social Security benefits have only this money to live on — they have no other source of income. Besides that, the money people pay into Social Security has already been subject to income taxes when you earned it. I consider the practice immoral. I’ve introduced this bill every session I have been a state senator and I’ll continue to until we pass it. As it turns out, Sen. Lindstrom has also introduced a very similar bill so the Revenue Committee will get to hear this idea twice!