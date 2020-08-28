TOM BREWER: Showing visits around the Capitol

This past week we had the pleasure of a visit from a constituent. We gave her a tour of the capitol and enjoyed a nice lunch to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. It inspired me to share some incredible history behind our Nebraska Capitol building and how it ended up where it is today.
Our current building is actually Nebraska’s fifth Capitol building.
Nebraska became a territory when President Franklin Pierce signed the Nebraska-Kansas Act on May 30, 1854. The first temporary Territorial Capitol was located in “Omaha City” (later just Omaha) on 9th Street between Farnam and Douglas. It was the first brick building built in the city. The second territorial capitol was a fancier building constructed in 1857. By 1870, it’s rushed, shoddy construction made it unsafe and it was torn down and became the site of Omaha’s first high school.
There were two main political factions during Nebraska’s territorial days; those from north of the Platte River, and those from south of the Platte River. The southern delegation wore red blankets as cloaks while the territorial legislature was in session. They were known as “the removalists” who wanted to move the capital to a small village south of the Platte River called “Lancaster” (later Lincoln).
These two factions were bitter rivals who fought numerous nasty political battles during the seventeen years Nebraska was a territory. Our state once encompassed half of Wyoming and a big chunk of Colorado. During this wild west phase there was even a movement to cede that portion of Nebraska south of the Platte River to the Kansas Territory. As the Civil War came to a close, pressure in Washington, D.C. to create new states out of the territories increased. The idea was they would come into the union and vote for President Lincoln’s re-election. The vote in Nebraska was close. The advocates for statehood won a narrow victory and Nebraska applied to Congress for statehood.
As time passed, the population south of the Platte River grew, and just like it does today, the votes added up. The pro-Omaha group “were prepared to employ desperate means. They filibustered and participated in a violent melee on the legislature floor during which death threats were exchanged and the speaker of the house was slammed onto a table.” Nonetheless, the Removalists finally passed a bill that moved the capital of Nebraska to Lincoln just in time for Statehood in 1867.
Two previous state capitol buildings have occupied the current location before today’s capitol was built. Both were made of the yellow limestone native to Nebraska. It is very soft and porous and didn’t survive Nebraska weather very well. The current building took ten years to build because Nebraskans refused efforts (bonds) to finance the construction. The Legislature paid as we went and never went into debt. Known for its durability, we used Indiana limestone this time.
