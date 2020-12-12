TOM BREWER: Steps taken to regulate wind energy projects

A few weeks back we received word from the Wheeler County Commissioners that they had unanimously passed a county zoning regulation that entirely bans industrial wind energy projects in that county.

First of all, I want to say how proud of them I am. It takes courage for elected representatives to stand up to the big wind companies. Furthermore, this is more clear and convincing evidence that Nebraska’s state law works just fine. Chapter 23 of the revised statutes is crystal clear in the power it gives counties, and I am glad it does.

I read in the Norfolk paper recently that there is a lot of “myth and misinformation” about wind energy. The article was forwarded to me by one of wind energy’s strongest lobbyists in Nebraska. He argued that only a poorly informed “vocal minority” opposes wind energy, and the vast majority of citizens support it. Clearly this man hasn’t spent a lot of time talking to people in my legislative district. Whenever someone directs the argument away from the numerous problems created by wind energy, to instead a discussion about the relative size and importance of the opposition, it’s easy to see where that train of thought is headed.