TOM BREWER:

I am pleased to announce I have been re-elected to serve another term as the Senator for the 43rd District. It is a great honor to again be entrusted with this responsibility. I am glad this campaign is over so we can get back to focusing on the people I represent in Nebraska’s Legislature.

We have a number of issues we are working on for the next session which is only about sixty days away. I want to touch on a few ideas I am considering for bills. Like past years, these ideas came from my constituents.

Brand inspection: A number of senators in the body want to see it done away with. We defeated their attempt to do that last session, and we will probably have to do it again. The Brand Committee does have some issues that need to be addressed, but they will not be done away with on my watch.

State meat inspection: It should be easy to sell the most valuable product we produce in the Beef State. Right now it’s tough for small plants to get USDA inspection. We used to have a state meat inspection program. This bill would turn it back on. Small town meat lockers should be able to sell beef retail to the public. Our state government should make this easy for them to do while maintaining food safety standards every bit as careful as what the USDA requires.