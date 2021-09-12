RICH MACKE: 9/12 — The day after

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

On Sept. 11, 2001, many ended our day in shock of what occurred on American soil. We couldn’t rationalize it as the devastation was simply unreal. Almost as if we were watching a movie, but it was very real.

It was a day that would reshape the way we looked at our world. The attacks showed us that we had a true enemy that hated us. And that they would attack complete strangers without question, just because we live in the United States of America.

Multiple coordinated attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Capitol had been in the planning stages for years, designed to cripple and terrify our nation. Although two of the three locations noted above were struck by airplanes hijacked and flown by Al-Qaeda suicide pilots, ultimately killing close to 3,000 US citizens, they failed in crippling and terrifying us.