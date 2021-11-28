RICH MACKE: A fond farewell

Moving to Scottsbluff to become the publisher of the Star Herald in May of 2019, I never thought I would be saying goodbye just two and a half years later. But that is indeed the case.
My wife and I truly love living and working in the Nebraska Panhandle. It has been one of the top places we have had the honor of living in. We have made fantastic friendships that will continue to last well beyond our leaving. Ultimately, this was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make professionally.
Sitting in my office not quite four weeks ago, my cell phone rang. My friend on the other end who works for another newspaper company, who I hadn’t heard from in quite a while, asked if I was interested in making a move. In the newspaper industry it happens quite often. Like other I’ve spoken to in the past, I told her “No, I’m good, my wife and I really enjoy living here.”
My friend thought it was great to have found a place that I really enjoy living and going to work at every day. But they also wanted to share more info on the position so I listened. The more we spoke, the more I understood why my friend thought of me for the position. It’s a perfect fit for my professional experience, and is only hours away from my family, including my aging parents who I’ve not lived near for close to eighteen years.
Friday, December 3rd will be my last day as publisher of the Star Herald, Gering Courier & Hemingford Ledger. I have accepted the position of President and Publisher of the Todays News Herald in Lake Havasu Arizona.
Although excited about the new opportunity that awaits me in Lake Havasu, my heart aches for the best team of professionals I’ve had the pleasure of working side by side with. They are all truly fantastic people that I will cherish memories of for the rest of my life.
Now there will be those reading this column that also read the story published last week about the Hedge Fund Aldon Global Capital biding to acquire Lee Enterprises, The Star Heralds parent company.
To be clear, and cynical readers may not believe it anyway, but my departure from The Star Herald and Lee Enterprises has literally nothing to do with the recent announcement as my transition was well underway before. In fact, I firmly believe that Aldon Global Capital will fall short of their desire to acquire Lee Enterprises.
The newspaper industry is ever changing. Especially over the past twelve years. But Lee Enterprises and The Star Herald are positioned very well to continue growing with the ability to be a full service marketing agency for any size business.
I will greatly miss the growth of the foundation being built today. I will greatly miss my friends and co-workers. And I will greatly miss you!
Until we see each other again!