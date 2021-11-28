RICH MACKE: A fond farewell

Moving to Scottsbluff to become the publisher of the Star Herald in May of 2019, I never thought I would be saying goodbye just two and a half years later. But that is indeed the case.

Rich Macke Rich Macke, Gering Courier Publisher

My wife and I truly love living and working in the Nebraska Panhandle. It has been one of the top places we have had the honor of living in. We have made fantastic friendships that will continue to last well beyond our leaving. Ultimately, this was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make professionally.

Sitting in my office not quite four weeks ago, my cell phone rang. My friend on the other end who works for another newspaper company, who I hadn’t heard from in quite a while, asked if I was interested in making a move. In the newspaper industry it happens quite often. Like other I’ve spoken to in the past, I told her “No, I’m good, my wife and I really enjoy living here.”

My friend thought it was great to have found a place that I really enjoy living and going to work at every day. But they also wanted to share more info on the position so I listened. The more we spoke, the more I understood why my friend thought of me for the position. It’s a perfect fit for my professional experience, and is only hours away from my family, including my aging parents who I’ve not lived near for close to eighteen years.