RICH MACKE: Concerns about the city manager and council

Next, during the meeting, it was reported the wife of our current city manager made a fiery speech toward city council member Jordan Colwell at a previous meeting. Here I have issues with both sides. One, although the wife of the city manager is a resident of the community and has the right to attend and speak to the city council as we all do, it doesn’t mean she should when it has to do with city business between her husband and his council.

When speaking publicly to council on concerns she has heard through discussions with her husband, a line has definitely been crossed. Of course she was frustrated and trying to support her husband, but she is making accusations based on dinner table talk, which is unprofessional and completely out of line. This conversation should have been left to her husband to handle with his city council.

During the same fiery speech accusations towards city council members touched on speaking directly to city employees, which is not wrong. According to the Scottsbluff City attorney Kent Hadenfelt council members did not break any statutes in speaking with city employees. Council members can’t give orders to staff, but do have investigatory powers.