RICH MACKE: Don’t judge us by National News Feed

I had an interesting conversation this past week with a gentleman who was taking offence to specific news posts through our Social Media site. This is nothing new as the division of our nation has nearly everyone arguing about everything. However, this conversation took a different turn.
In short, there was a Facebook post from the Star-Herald that frustrated a number of folks. Replies to the post called us “liberals”, and “it will be a great day when the Star-Herald shuts its doors for good.” Again, comments like these are nothing new. But it is sad to think people actually feel that way, because if those doors ever do shut for good, a lot of good local people will be unemployed.
As I often do, I replied to a couple of those comments to open the door for conversation. I explained that many of the post in question come from a national news feed that we have zero control over. Right now, we can’t even delete them. I also asked those individuals to email or call me so we can set up a time to visit, as I would love to hear their concerns or issues with the Star Herald.
Most of the time I don’t ever hear from anyone, but this time was different. While in our operations meeting Tuesday afternoon, one of the gentlemen called and left me a message. Immediately I called him back, and we had a great conversation.
This gentleman currently does not live locally anymore, but does consider Scottsbluff his home. So he likes to stay informed on what’s going on by following the Star-Herald Facebook page. He started out by apologizing for his comment as he thought this was a post handled by Star-Herald staff. He did a quick search online and found this same story was on every newsfeed he looked at, not just the Star-Herald. He quickly added that he understands that we are in a difficult spot much of the time, in an industry that is viewed very biased and knows it cannot be easy.
As a staunch conservative myself, I told him many of the post that come from the National News feed frustrate me as well. The lack of balanced news from the sources the feed comes from is appalling. The Associated Press that was once viewed as the pinnacle of reporting has become more and more biased every year. Their headlines are slanted and they editorialize within stories. Both things I am 100% against.
I also let him know that as we don’t have any control over the National News feed our focus must remain on maintaining complete, unbiased, balanced local news for our readers of the print edition. And add as much local news to the News Feed as we can. We do share our opinions, but those are solely published on the Opinion/Editorial page of the Star Herald, not within news stories.
Before hanging up, my new friend let me know that he would be signing up for the digital e-edition of the Star-Herald so he can stay up to date with local news, and not be frustrated by the National Feed. I thanked him, and agreed that many times I need to stay away from the National News feed myself.
So why do I say all this? The Star-Herald is not a national news organization. We are a local newspaper, with local employees, who live here, raise families here, and spend their money here. The National News Feed frustrates many of us, just as it does you.
I would ask that you please do not judge us by the National News we have zero control over. But to judge us by the local news that we do control.