RICH MACKE: He is not Trump!

“In your own words, what is the main reason you support or lean toward ____ in the 2020 presidential election”?
This question was answered by both President Trump and Former VP Joe Biden supporters during a survey conducted between July 27th and August 2nd of 2020. An astounding 56% of Biden supporters said “He is not Trump”.
Other reasons stated by Biden supporters, and in order, are leadership/performance 19%, personality/ temperament 13%, his issues/policy positions 9%, he is for American people and values 6%.
In contrast, Trump supporters lead with Leadership/Performance with 23%, his issues/policy position 21%, He is for American people and values 17%, tells it like it is/his personality 11%.
I don’t expect these numbers to have changed much since August, as our national division seemingly increases by the day. However, these percentages say quite a bit about the liberal dislike for President Trump.
Biden supporters simply do not like Trump. When asked, many don’t have a specific reason except that they don’t like him as a person. Well, that’s not what I look at when voting for a president.
If they don’t have a reason, they listen to their far left mainstream tv station of choice and pick one, whether it’s accurate or not. And they still support Biden because “He is not Trump”!
In the same survey, Biden supporters feel that his Leadership and performance is 37% less important than “He is not Trump”. To me, this is huge.
Personality and temperament is the third most important reason supporters back the former Vice President. But still a far cry away from “He is not Trump” at 13%.
Trump was not elected to be president because we want him to act like all other politicians. We don’t want him to always be liked. We don’t want him to sugarcoat what he says. We don’t want him to be your friend.
We voted for Trump because he is not like the Joe Biden’s, Nancy Pelosi’s and Adam Schiff’s that try to run our country into the ground. We voted for Trump to be a difference maker. We voted for Trump because he is not a polished politician. We voted for Trump because we wanted change. We voted for Trump because he does not play the political game. We got what we voted for. And we will do the same on November 3rd.
Polls have Biden leading the race anywhere from 4 to 10 points, depending on the day and the poll. I don’t follow polls much as the majority of them are conducted in larger cities which are predominately liberal and sway the poll unrealistically. None-the-less, they are good for a heated discussion on the topic.
Hillary Clinton found out how bad polls can be in the 2016 race when she was leading Trump by double digits on Election Day, fully expected to win, but ultimately lost the race.
I think the scariest part to all this, is that liberals vote based on not liking someone, instead of voting for who will do the best job for all of us.
Biden had his time. He spent 36 years in the senate and 8 years as VP of the United States. He ran for president in 1987, backing out of the race after it was revealed he plagiarized parts of a speech by British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock.
He had surgery twice in 1988 for brain aneurysms. In 1995 wrote the violent crime control and law enforcement act which many feel disproportionately incarcerated African Americans. Biden has lied repeatedly about not knowing anything of his son’s involvement with Burisma in the Ukraine and also with China. To date, the Trump administration has taken action on more than 80 separate issues of concern to social conservatives. Life, family and religious liberty. All in just three years.
So when we look back at the beginning of this column, and 56% of Biden supporters polled as to why they choose Biden over Trump, simply because “he is not Trump”, begs the question to be asked. “What is it that you want our president to do”? Do you really care about the future of our nation?
Voting for someone, simply because you dislike the other is asinine and is a vote to destroy our nation.
I’m voting for Trump because he is the better choice for you, me and our nation as a whole.
