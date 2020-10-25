RICH MACKE: He is not Trump!

In the same survey, Biden supporters feel that his Leadership and performance is 37% less important than “He is not Trump”. To me, this is huge.

Personality and temperament is the third most important reason supporters back the former Vice President. But still a far cry away from “He is not Trump” at 13%.

Trump was not elected to be president because we want him to act like all other politicians. We don’t want him to always be liked. We don’t want him to sugarcoat what he says. We don’t want him to be your friend.

We voted for Trump because he is not like the Joe Biden’s, Nancy Pelosi’s and Adam Schiff’s that try to run our country into the ground. We voted for Trump to be a difference maker. We voted for Trump because he is not a polished politician. We voted for Trump because we wanted change. We voted for Trump because he does not play the political game. We got what we voted for. And we will do the same on November 3rd.

Polls have Biden leading the race anywhere from 4 to 10 points, depending on the day and the poll. I don’t follow polls much as the majority of them are conducted in larger cities which are predominately liberal and sway the poll unrealistically. None-the-less, they are good for a heated discussion on the topic.