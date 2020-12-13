RICH MACKE: Kimball loses staple of community

Last Sunday evening a message came across my phone from a very good friend. Doug Southard, former Advertising Director for the Star Herald, informed me that his father had passed away after contracting COVID-19 and suffering through complications from pneumonia it brought with it.

I only visited with Tom Southard a few times since moving to Scottsbluff. But had we not met, and the only understanding as to what kind of man he was came from my relationship with his son and family, I would know that Tom Southard was a fantastic human being. And one we all would be blessed to have known.

Tom was a family man that instilled great personal ethics into his children and grandchildren. Family wasn’t just a word to him it was the reason for the word to ever exist. I know this by having the honor of knowing the family. Yes, they are all very good friends and great people.

Outside of his life as a family man, Tom loved sports. Yes, he was an avid golfer that cherished his time on the golf course with family and friends. And I understand he was pretty good too.