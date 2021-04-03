RICH MACKE: Open Meetings Act, there for a reason

Our elected public officials, once elected by voters, should know the responsibilities of that position and the legalities that come with it.

Recent events have come to light through the story, “Did they violate Open Meeting Act?,” published in the Star Herald on Wednesday, March 31, that makes me question if some of our elected officials do understand the Open Meetings Act? Or do they understand but just don’t care?

I’ve watched more than my shares of elected officials from different communities over the past 38 years try to skirt the system when it comes to Open Meetings Acts. Using ploys — such as daisy chain telephone calls for private meetings, group emails, written letters and even lunches to conduct official business without notifying the public prior — have all been deemed a violation of the act.

The basic provisions of the Open Meetings Act states, "It is hereby declared to be the policy of this state that the formation of public policy is public business and may not be conducted in secret. Every meeting of a public body shall be open to the public in order that citizens may exercise their democratic privilege of attending and speaking at meetings of public bodies, except as otherwise provided by the Constitution of the State of Nebraska, federal statutes, and the Open Meetings Act."