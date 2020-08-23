It’s no secret that since Social Media was born, local newspapers have struggled. Since 2004 over 2,100 local newspapers have closed their doors. Not only does this affect the employment of staff and their families, but the communities in which those newspapers served no longer have a watchdog to keep an eye on political and business dealings of local government.
Without a local watchdog, local governments have seen an increase in borrowing costs of 0.12 percentage points. Why, because less information in publically available to residents and local officials are no longer monitored closely, reducing the quality of government.
Basically, for every million dollar loan a local government take out, an additional $120,000 in borrowing costs are added. And who pays for that increase, yep the residents of the community without a local newspaper. Taxes will, and have, ultimately increased.
The bi-partisan Local Journalism Sustainability Act has been brought forth by U.S. Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and Republican Representative Dan Newhouse, to offer tax relief to small businesses, resident and local newspaper.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act is designed to offer tax credits for subscribers of The Daily News (or any other qualifying newspaper) of up to $250 per year. This would allow a subscriber to earn a tax credit for subscription price to a local newspaper like The Daily News. The idea is to help individuals continue their access to local journalism during a time of economic difficulty.
The act also offers small businesses, those with fewer than 1,000 employees, a tax credit to cover up to $5,000 of advertising costs in the first year and $2,500 in each of the following four years. This will allow small businesses to drive customers while investing into qualified local journalism.
And finally, the act will offer a payroll credit of up to $25,000 the first year and $2,500 in each of the subsequent years to employ and adequately compensate local journalists.
The need to maintain a Free Press with strong local factual news in our local communities is being noticed. While Social Media continues to struggles to maintain control of factual information over false information.
Support the Local Journalism Sustainability Act by reaching out to your local congressman. We need local media to survive. Not just for us . . . But for the communities we serve as well.
