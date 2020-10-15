RICK MYLES: Letter to the community

As many of you may know, last night’s Board of Education meeting was interrupted by the disgusting intrusion of a “Zoom Bomb.” This consisted of horrible racist language delivered by a group of approximately five as yet unidentified individuals. Sadly, it occurred during the portion of the agenda that was intended to celebrate and honor one of our own students’ as a recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal — an especially high national honor that demonstrates truly extraordinary achievement.

We apologize to all of you — especially those of you in attendance — that this occurred, and we are working on securing our future procedures to try and prevent the technological ability of anyone from doing this again. Even more so, to see this bitter ugliness randomly directed to another human being - a student, no less - solely attributed to her race, serves as a sad reminder that our own community is not immune from issues of racism, violence and hate. While these perpetrators may or may not have local connections, their bigotry and ignorance were able to infiltrate our lives very directly last night and destroy an otherwise momentous occasion. The District’s Safety and Security and IT Departments in conjunction with Scottsbluff Police Department are aggressively investigating to determine those responsible.