Roberts: 14 point 6

If you’re a pilot, trust your instruments. Driving home from a skin surgeon appointment having been left in stitches, again; and I’m in full-out snooze mode. Precious is behind the steering wheel lovingly guiding us homeward when I’m bolted upright as she declares, “OH, NO!!!!!”

With an anxious voice I hear her say, “The gas gauge is plunged into the Dark red zone marked E”. Well, actually it was more like “We’re about outta gas, what should we do!?”

We have smart phones. “Dear Google, please put some gas in our tank, quick!” No response. OK, Google, “Where’s the nearest gas station?” Answer, “33 miles back” (where you just came from) Now, it’s my turn, “Oh, no!” Me and my brand new stitches are in no mood to walk about in the grand and gorgeous prairie grasslands begging for gas (no cash in the wallet, either).

I’d rather have been in a treestand about then watching the antics of some Springtime newborns. Sigh. I now take over the piloting duties and run through my instrument readings.

The smart phone says 33 miles to gas. The fancy do-dad reading on the dash dials into a reading saying there’s 46 miles to empty.

Dear Father in Heaven, You used Elisha to miraculously help a destitute widow with a limited jar of oil to receive an abundant enough supply to pay her debts and provide for her and her son. Would You consider allowing fumes enough to coast into the nearest petrol supply … and maybe enough to pay our debts? Meanwhile, we adjust to a new cruising altitude of 55 mph instead of the gas-guzzling 70 mph.

Oh, and after only a few miles on the right we pass these gigantic storage tanks and valves and big pipes. I’m in envy. We pass several long lanes to ranches way far down their lanes. I wonder if anybody will be home and not shoot me if I knock on the door holding my smartphone.

Instruments: 27 miles to gas, 39 miles to empty. Now we’re doing 50 mph. Driving into the eastern Wyoming high speed wind gusts, and we’re watching our instruments closely. Surely, they can be relied upon.

Google never lies. Closer and closer. Just maybe! Within 2 miles of the destination the smart phone still says 12 miles to go, and the do-dad says 14 miles to E. At the station, the road is blocked. After a long wait at the traffic light we begin the three block detour to the station. Twelve miles to E.

At the pump!!! We uttered a serious thank You, Jesus! $4.19 per gallon gas never looked so good! The 15 gallon tank guzzled 14.6 gallons.

This thank you was easy to muster.

Grateful, too, for the professionally maneuvered sutures. I get a kick out of doctors’ euphemisms…”OK, here’s a little pinch” or as his mentor would say, “Here’s a little ouchie for you”. Sheesh. Why not just call it a bee sting, or “OK, here comes what you’ve been dreading for weeks.”

“Look out I’m gonna stick you with this sharp needle, and it won’t hurt you for very long.” For fun he could show you the pointy end of it dripping with whatever the stuff is that cloaks the rest of his cutting and sewing. The thing is, this doctor is really terrific at what he does ... and it needs to be done and done well. Thanks, Doc.

It’s great to be home. Pinches and sutures are now history and our car is happily in the garage with a full tummy-tank. The gas gauge’s green F now says 403 miles to E.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for Caring physicians and gasoline tankers that supply our gas stations! And for home, and vision and healing.

(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV)

Please remember … You are deeply loved!