SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: And now for the latest science news

With brilliant and dedicated researchers working around the clock publishing their results on multiple platforms in many languages we don’t understand, how can we keep up with the latest scientific advances that impact our lives?

It’s difficult, especially when we live in a day and age when we are easily distracted by celebrity scandal, political division and rampaging groundhogs.

But I am here to help. This week, I launch a new feature called “Ask Scientific Scott,” where I break down the latest science-related news for easy consumption in a Q&A format. And who better to answer important science questions than a guy who barely graduated from a state school with a major in English and a minor in Old Milwaukee?

Let’s get started.

Q. Scientific Scott, is there a downside to nuclear war?

A. Believe it or not, there is. Those of us who don’t have nuclear secrets in a grocery sack in a locked closet at our beach house beside two boogie boards and a sand shovel learned last week that a full-scale nuclear war could kill close to 5 billion people. Scientifically speaking, that’s a lot.

While we tend to focus on the upside of nuclear war – ample parking, deeper tans, the ability to cook Hot Pockets in our mailboxes — multiple media outlets reported that billions of people would die in a modern nuclear war, not from the initial blast but from the impact of a global famine that would follow.

“Scientists at Rutgers University mapped out the effects of six possible nuclear conflict scenarios,” reads a Bloomberg article. “A full-scale war between the US and Russia, the worst possible case, would wipe out more than half of humanity, they said in the study published in the journal Nature Food. The estimates were based on calculations of how much soot would enter the atmosphere from firestorms ignited by the detonation of nuclear weapons.”

Q. Yikes! Thanks for that important information, Scientific Scott. If I happen to survive a nuclear war, could I infect other survivors with COVID-19 by playing my trombone in their faces?

A. Perhaps, but the chance of infection is no more than simply talking to them about the horrors of life in a nuclear wasteland.

According to a story published by HealthyDay News, a study found “that the aerosols produced by wind instruments like trombones and flutes are no more concerning than those given off during normal speech and breathing.”

That came after many musical groups cancelled public performances during the pandemic, leaving a small number of trombone enthusiasts devastated.

“For the study, University of Pennsylvania researchers worked with the Philadelphia Orchestra to better understand how much aerosol was produced and dispersed by wind instruments,” according to the story.

Q. Great news, Scientific Scott. If my trombone and I survive the nuclear war, can I live forever by eating grapes?

A. I don’t see why not. According to a story at Healthline.com, a “series of new studies, published in the journal Foods, suggest that grape consumption may have a significant impact on health and mortality, particularly when added to a high fat Western diet.”

The study was partially funded by the California Grape Commission, which is well known for its unbiased opinion on grapes.

In addition, we here at Ask Scientific Scott suggest hoarding grapes for the upcoming nuclear war, since it will likely produce the aforementioned horrific famine. Offering free grapes may be the only way to drum up an audience for your trombone recital on the scorched nuclear wasteland.

And that is it for the latest science news. I now return you to celebrity scandal, political division and rampaging groundhogs.