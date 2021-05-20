SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: Lessons from the Great Gas Panic of 2021

If I learned one thing from The Great Gas Panic of 2021, it’s that fear and greed can push product demand over the top, as well as cloud good judgment and common sense.

To be honest, I also learned not to let the gas gauge get below a quarter of a tank.

On Black Monday, I woke up early, worked ahead and climbed into the truck for a trip to Charlotte to see the kid and take her to lunch for her 25th birthday. For those who have followed along over the years and wonder how she’s doing, she’s doing great, working at an aquarium, diving in tanks with sharks and failing to keep her car registration up to date.

Nobody’s perfect.

I changed out the wiper blades that were slapping loose rubber all over the windshield and headed toward the interstate. I pulled into a truck stop to top off and grab a cup a-Joe, as the old truck driving songs go.

An announcement inside said some lucky long-hauler’s shower was ready. Having had mine before leaving the house, I paid up and took off.

Business at the pumps was normal as I drove away.