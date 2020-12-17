SCOTT HOLLIFIELD: The 56th annual letter to Santa

Dear Santa,

Hello, you jolly old elf, it’s me again back with a letter and a Christmas wish list for the 56th year in a row.

Granted, as I have said before, the first three or four letters were ghostwritten by my parents, which is why I received a toy xylophone in 1965. What kid really wants a toy xylophone? Sure the first few pings with the mallet may illicit a drool-soaked grin or two but the entertainment value subsides quickly and the xylophone ends up in the bottom of the toy box with a broken See N Say.

“The cow says…moo.”

“The pig says…moo.”

Also, my second-grade letter asking for a bike was actually penned by my teacher, who tore up my original manuscript after she read “Please bring me a real shot gun so I can strike down with brutal justice upon the neighbor’s one-eyed dog Bingo, who ate my pet rabbit Charlie.”

I eventually came to terms with Charlie’s death and bore no lasting ill will toward Bingo, which is good that I did not get that shot gun. I did try to run him down with the bike once or twice.