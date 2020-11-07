Small Business and Community Roundtables

By Rep. Adrian Smith

Small businesses are staples of our communities and the backbone of rural America. However, small businesses have also taken the hardest hit from COVID’s impact and we must continue doing all we can to help them as we continue to fight this disease. In order to hear from small businesses directly while providing the latest in innovative ideas, I will be hosting a series of Small Business & Community Roundtables on November 9, 10, 12, and 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (CST) / 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. (MST).

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, our economy was at record highs, and businesses small and large were prospering. Now, due to unforeseen circumstances, our communities are faced with significant obstacles, but we know it will be our small businesses which bring us back. Efforts such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) – created by the CARES Act – have saved over 51 million jobs, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).