STAR PARKER: Blacks and President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump just rolled out his new “Black Economic Empowerment Platinum Plan.”

The plan focuses on building on his achievements since 2016 to improve the lives of black Americans by creating more opportunity to participate in a growing economy and to achieve greater security in life and property.

A poll by The Hill and HarrisX released almost a month ago, after the Republican convention, showed approval for Trump surging among blacks, to 24% -- triple the 8% he got in the 2016 election.

A recent Washington Post/ABC poll and a recent Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll show the president at 9% and 5% black support, respectively.

If indeed the post-convention surge in support from blacks is eroding, it’s important to think about why that might be happening.

The Census Bureau just published its annual report called “Income and Poverty in the United States: 2019.” The data shows substantial economic gains among black Americans that would very much justify strong new black support for the president.

Among the data reported is annual gains in real median income for all U.S. households, and for black households in particular, from 1967 to 2019.