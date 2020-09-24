STAR PARKER: Supreme Court fight is about life and death

We have been watching the inexorable unraveling of the social and cultural fabric of our nation since the Roe v. Wade decision, since we decided to devalue life.

In 1960, 72% of American adults over 18 were married. Today, it is 50%.

In 1970, about 11% of births were to unwed mothers. Today, it exceeds 40%.

Birthrates are at an all-time low and well below what is needed for our population to grow.

In a recent Pew Research survey, only 16% of men and 17% of women said that marriage is “essential for a ... fulfilling life.” Only 16% of men and 22% of women said having children is “essential for a ... fulfilling life.”

This compared with 57% of men and 46% of women who said “having a job or career they enjoy” is essential.

As we dismiss our Creator from our public spaces, as we exchange love and meaning for crass materialism, we exchange a culture of life for a culture of death. And by doing so, we put the future of our nation in jeopardy.

Fortunately, President Donald Trump understands what is at stake. His No. 1 goal, like that of Sen. Schumer, is “to communicate the stakes of this Supreme Court fight to the American people.”