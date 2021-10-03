STEPHANIE BEASLEY: Nebraska sees improvement in child welfare

Working in child welfare requires compassion, a commitment to those we serve and a keen mind for solving complex problems. It certainly isn’t a career for the faint of heart. However, if you are like the many dedicated child welfare workers in Nebraska, you will find this field is a deeply rewarding and fulfilling profession. In our great state, we take pride in our child welfare workforce. Child welfare workers are the safety net serving children and families that need it the most. Two weeks ago, Gov. Pete Ricketts declared September to be Child Welfare Workforce Development month and I want to share my appreciation for our child welfare team members and the tremendous impact they each make every day.
When I first began my career in child welfare nearly 30 years ago, the field was a bit different. While the same goals to protect and serve vulnerable children and families were in place, we have learned a great deal about how to best serve children and families since I first entered the field. When we know better we do better! In recent years we have developed a new understanding of the importance of keeping children and families safely together. Thanks to the vision of the team at the Department of Health and Human Services and partner groups such as Bring Up Nebraska and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, Nebraska has become a pioneer in transforming our child welfare system into a child and family well-being system. This transformation is a realignment toward prevention that is helping shift Nebraska’s reactive child welfare system into a proactive child well-being system. This focus on communities and the critical supports families need prior to coming into crisis strengthens the fabric of our state.
Over the last few years, Nebraska’s child welfare workforce has been implementing new practices, starting new programs, and building stronger partnerships all focused on preventing neglect and abuse before they happen. One of those new practices is Alternative Response. Alternative Response is an approach to working with families to safely care for children in their own homes and communities, it is a different way to respond to allegations of abuse or neglect so children can remain safely in their homes.
In early 2020 the University of Nebraska’s Center on Children, Families, and the Law completed an expansive review of the Department of Health and Human Services deployment of Alternative Response in certain parts of Nebraska. The Center on Children, Families, and the Law’s findings were significant: Alternative Response is a game changer for child well-being. Among the many benefits outlined in the report, parents involved with Alternative Response experienced greater knowledge of effective parenting and child development, children showed improvement in emotional symptoms and conduct problems, and Alternative Response individuals experienced significantly fewer subsequent out-of-home placements than those involved in traditional response.
While Alternative Response is a great tool in our arsenal, its effectiveness is built through our amazing workforce. Our staff are on the front lines every day refining and implementing strategies such as Alternative Response, Safety Organized Practice, and others. Their dedication to refining best practices to benefit children and families is building a better Nebraska.
We are looking for more dedicated people to join our team. We need more dedicated individuals ready to support children and families as they meet life’s obstacles and barriers. I promise, those seeking a career in this industry will find a challenging yet fulfilling career with many great team members and families. If you join our team, you will be joining a team working for a transformation in child welfare. This transformation in Nebraska is self-evident and we can see it in the metrics that continue to rank Nebraska as a great place for children. Metrics, like The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Book, show us that Nebraska continues to make progress in improving the quality of life for children in Nebraska as this year we were ranked #7 in the nation for child-wellbeing. This ranking is up from #9 last year and #12 the year before.
So for this Child Welfare Workforce Development Month make sure to show your appreciation for the staff that commits so much to our great state and if you are considering entering this field, please take a look at our job page at StateJobs.Nebraska.gov.
Stephanie Beasley is the director of the Division of Children and Family Services in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Prior to joining CFS, Beasley most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of Adult & Child Health, serving central Indiana.