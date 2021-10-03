STEPHANIE BEASLEY: Nebraska sees improvement in child welfare

Working in child welfare requires compassion, a commitment to those we serve and a keen mind for solving complex problems. It certainly isn’t a career for the faint of heart. However, if you are like the many dedicated child welfare workers in Nebraska, you will find this field is a deeply rewarding and fulfilling profession. In our great state, we take pride in our child welfare workforce. Child welfare workers are the safety net serving children and families that need it the most. Two weeks ago, Gov. Pete Ricketts declared September to be Child Welfare Workforce Development month and I want to share my appreciation for our child welfare team members and the tremendous impact they each make every day.

When I first began my career in child welfare nearly 30 years ago, the field was a bit different. While the same goals to protect and serve vulnerable children and families were in place, we have learned a great deal about how to best serve children and families since I first entered the field. When we know better we do better! In recent years we have developed a new understanding of the importance of keeping children and families safely together. Thanks to the vision of the team at the Department of Health and Human Services and partner groups such as Bring Up Nebraska and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, Nebraska has become a pioneer in transforming our child welfare system into a child and family well-being system. This transformation is a realignment toward prevention that is helping shift Nebraska’s reactive child welfare system into a proactive child well-being system. This focus on communities and the critical supports families need prior to coming into crisis strengthens the fabric of our state.