STEVE ERDMAN: Tenth right for Nebraska taxpayers

As you may know, for the past several weeks I have been delineating the ten rights of the Nebraska Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, which I plan to include in legislation for the consumption tax in January. Today I will complete the Nebraska Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights by explaining the tenth right.

The tenth right in the Nebraska Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights says, “The State of Nebraska shall live within its revenue means in the same way that a citizen lives within his or her revenue means.”

This final right in the Nebraska Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights may actually be the most important right of all. Nebraska needs to switch to the consumption tax precisely because this right of the taxpayer has never been acknowledged or regarded by lawmakers in our state.

One of the main reasons that property taxes have run out of control in our state is because lawmakers have given tax asking authority over to local units of government, such as K-12 public school districts, community colleges, and natural resource districts (NRDs). Each of these local units of government may increase their budgets and raise the mill levy, regardless of the taxpayer’s ability to pay for the increase.