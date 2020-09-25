STEVE ERDMAN: Thanks given to first responders

Just before noon on Thursday, Aug. 27, a fire was observed in northern Banner County near the Hubbard gap road. Due to extremely dry conditions, it expanded rapidly.
The fire started on the Terry Brown ranch and moved west. The fire burned a significant portion of the Brown ranch. A fence repair fund for the Brown’s has been established at Z M Lumber Company in Scottsbluff. All donations are deeply appreciated.
The Banner County Commissioners signed an emergency declaration, asking the Governor to help fight the fire. The Governor then declared an emergency and sent State resources to help battle the fire.
More than 100 firefighter units responded to the fire and some of these came from neighboring states. The Army National Guard dispatched Blackhawk helicopters equipped with 780 gallon water buckets to drop water in the canyons while the Nebraska Forest Service used aircraft to drop retardant on the fires.
The Governor came to Gering last week to thank the firemen for their heroic efforts in containing the fire and protecting life and structures. I appreciate the Governor highlighting the efforts of the many volunteers who stepped up to help as they always do.
I have seen how much time and effort volunteers put into training, getting certified, and preparing to handle these kinds of emergencies. Volunteers make rural Nebraska a much safer and secure place to live. Without these folks we could not do all that we do.
It is amazing that once a call comes in, these first responders will drop whatever they are doing and come to our rescue. So, I ask that when your fire department, EMT service, or other first responders ask for your financial help that you would thoughtfully consider making a contribution. In a way, your life may depend upon it! So please give generously to the people who volunteer to make our lives better and remember to thank them for their service.
Thank you for reading my articles in the newspaper. As always, please feel free to call my office with whatever concern you may have. My office phone number is 402-471-2616.
