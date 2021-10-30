Andrew Dick: A message from SBPS Superintendent of schools

By many measures, it has been a very successful first quarter of school; however, I would be remiss to not acknowledge challenges we have faced. Without question, one of the most significant challenges we have encountered is a shortage of substitute teachers. We are not alone in facing this challenge as many other districts in the state and even the nation are as well. A larger school district in central, eastern Nebraska cancelled school for a day earlier this year in which they had 120 unfilled positions. At SBPS, in the 2019-20 school year, before the pandemic in March of 2020, we averaged 24 vacancies per day. In the 2020-21 school year, we averaged 20 vacancies per day. After the first quarter of the 2021-22 school year, we have averaged 22 vacancies per day. I share this longitudinal data as evidence that we have not experienced a drastic increase in the average number of teachers out; rather, we have a decreasing pool of substitute teachers. Through the first quarter of the school year, we have had 147 positions go unfilled which is an average of 3.27 jobs per day. Sixty-six of the 147 unfilled jobs have occurred on Fridays, which is an average of 8.25 jobs on Fridays.