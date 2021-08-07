BART SCHANEMAN: The fading tradition of the German blackberry

They grow like weeds. They’re only slightly different from a poisonous plant. And to many of the Germans-from-Russia in the Nebraska Panhandle, they’re a delicacy.

Though they probably came over in a seed packet, the legend goes that German blackberries were smuggled here through Ellis Island in the bellies of immigrants.

Despite the implausibility of that story, it’s not exactly known how solanum nigrum, or edible black nightshade, came to be cultivated in this part of the world.

The small, dark purple berries closely resemble the poisonous solanaceae atropa — belladonna, or common nightshade.

One way to distinguish the two plants is that German blackberries typically grow upward while nightshade grows outward over the ground.

Most people think of blackberries as a cluster of dark purple drupelets that grow wild in areas such as the Pacific Northwest. German blackberries grow in clusters, but they are individual and separate, which makes them a challenge to pick.

Gene Koenig, a long-time Gering resident, grows blackberries as part of his backyard vegetable and flower garden.

“Everyone who has picked them for their grandma or their mom has a story to tell,” he said.