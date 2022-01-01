BOB GOLDMAN: 2022 career resolution No. 1: Turn off your brain

When you turn your computer on, turn your brain off.

I understand your hesitation. Keeping your brain turned on might seem like an essential part of getting ahead in business, but the plain fact is that many people have long and successful careers without using their brain even once. If you doubt me, take a close look at your manager.

To be fair, people who are bad thinkers are usually good listeners. They listen because they know that no course of action they could think up on their own will be as good as what some doofus in management tells them to do.

They’re wrong, of course, but by the time the no-brainers figure that out, they’re so high up the management chain and so lavishly overpaid, it doesn’t really matter.

If you’re trying to decide whether to use your brain in 2022, Hallie Levine has been doing some thinking on the subject. Her recent story “Four Smart Ways to Keep Your Brain in Tiptop Shape,” in The Washington Post, provides a useful roadmap for those who resolve to do the exact opposite.

No. 1:

Monitor your health