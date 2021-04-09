BOB GOLDMAN: Back to the past

Told you so!

I told you that the moment there was good news on COVID-19, your managers would celebrate by demanding that you get your cute little butt back to the office.

It isn’t that they feel verklempt at the idea of sending your paycheck to a beach hut on Bora Bora. It’s just that your managers like you so very much they want to see your smiling face sitting at your smiling desk in your smiling office, if not all the time, then at least from 9 to 5.

But are you appreciative? Do you care that they care so darn much?

Not really.

Instead, you carp and complain and insist that you can’t go back to the old ways. You do your work. Why should you have to get out of your pajamas to attend a meeting, or go back to a miserable commute or spend your days sitting cheek to jowl with a bunch of annoying losers who drive you cray-cray when they stick their noses in your cubicle five times a day to ask, “What’s happening, dude?”

Julie Creswell and Peter Eavis understand. “Returning to the Office Sparks Anxiety and Dread for Some” is their recent newsflash in The New York Times.

But is it really news?