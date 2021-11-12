BOB GOLDMAN: Bring your brain to work

Like work.

It may be difficult for you to accept, but you may actually have to take on more complex projects. This will please your brain but be careful before implementing a major push. Management does not want you to rock the boat with flashy demonstrations of competence. It just makes them look bad.

No. 3: Train your body.

In order to energize your brain, you have to exercise your body. Experts recommend “at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week.”

Obviously, with all the new Estonian detective shows streaming on Netflix, you will want to limit your exercise to the time you are in the office. You can accomplish this with HIIT, or high-intensity interval training. Because you are “training near the limits of your cardiovascular capacity for a sustained period,” HIIT only requires 75 minutes a week.

To do HIIT at work, simply stand up at your desk, wave your hands in the air and shout, “It’s not my fault!” Then, with high intensity, sit down again. Do this 75 times a week, and you will not only turbopower your brain, but your annoying co-workers will be so freaked out they will never come near you again.

No. 4: Protect your brain.