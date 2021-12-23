BOB GOLDMAN: Careerwise, it's the end of the year, not the end of the world

Go anyway.

Whether the party is real or virtual, don’t waste your time with people who are interesting and fun. Apply career triage to detect people who could be links to jobs. Once located, bombard your targets with questions to determine if they are willing to recommend someone whose qualifications are sketchy and they don’t know very well, anyway. When the party is over, stand under the mistletoe, giving out kisses and resumes.

No. 2: Reflect

Ziv recommends using holiday time “to reflect on the last two years and set goals for next year.” Horrible idea. The best holiday gift you can give yourself is amnesia. Rather than remembering the flops, failures and fiascoes that occurred with such alarming regularity in the previous 24 months, wipe the slate clean and focus, instead, on the even more spectacular flops, failures and fiascoes that you will accomplish in the year ahead.

Now that’s the holiday spirit!

No. 3: Prep for Reviews