BOB GOLDMAN: Fashion tips for the back-to-worker

Compared with a bunch of blood-thirsty zombies, you look pretty darn good!

After reviewing a bunch of psychological jujitsu moves designed to justify and even glorify your post-COVID body, reporter Shilton finally gets down to what is actually important in making an impression in the workplace -- your wardrobe.

In a section titled, “Try on Something New,” we are introduced Rutgers University researcher Dr. Joy Cox.

“Needing new clothes because your old ones no longer fit is not a sign of personal failure,” Cox says. She’s right, of course. And given the shallowness of your co-workers, the way you fit in your clothes is a lot less important than the labels sewn in your clothes.

If raises have been hibernating at your company, and you can’t afford a shopping spree at Gucci, Prada or Target right now, you can “rent clothes from brands like Banana Republic, Ann Taylor Loft and Fashion to Figure.” If you do decide to go the rental route, be careful. Miss a few payments and steely-eyed bill collectors could descend on your office to rip the clothes off your back, your front and everywhere in between.