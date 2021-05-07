BOB GOLDMAN: FLOC you

No. 1: “What is the function of each team member?”

Does your team do a lot of brainstorming? You have my sympathies, but you will probably have to be in the office to make this work. On the positive side, you will get donuts. Team members who do a lot of “deep, focused work” and “benefit from the relative quiet of home” get no donuts, but they do get naps.

Either way, avoid any questions regarding the nature of your function, like, “What do you do here, anyway?” An honest answer, at home or at the office, will certainly get you fired.

No. 2: “What is the location of each team member?”

Here the authors provide a real “aha moment” for management. “There’s no point in making employees report to the nearest office,” they write, “if everyone they work with is in another city.” This brilliant insight could save you the pain of coming into the office every day if the office is in Houston, Texas, and you live in Nome, Alaska.

(If your manager is stubborn and insists that all employees must come back to the office, you do have a great negotiating point. Agree to come in every day, but demand that your manager pay for your dog team.)

No. 3: “What is the structure of the organization?”