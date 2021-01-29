BOB GOLDMAN: Here’s bossing at you, Kid

Tired of your current position? Don’t apply for another job. Apply to be another boss.
You may not be very good at what you do, but you are supremely excellent at telling other people what to do. And when a deadline is blown or an important project goes sideways, you always know exactly who to blame for it. Even when it’s you who should be blamed, you always find a fall guy or fall gal to take the hit.
If that isn’t management, I don’t know what is.
Alison Doyle is here to help you take that next step up the ladder. That’s why she penned “Management Jobs: Options, Job Titles, and Descriptions” on the jobsite The Balance Careers.”
“Regardless of industry,” writes Doyle, defining what it takes to be a manager, “the ability to effectively manage others and motivate excellent work is one of the greatest skills you can have in the professional world.”
She’s close. The greatest skills required to be a manager are the ability to effectively intimidate others and avoid excellent work. Two more reasons I think you’d be great at the job.
But which management job will you choose?
There’s been a population explosion in the executive suite. The reason is obvious. The only way managers can rise up in a company is to hire other managers they can boss around. These managers hire other managers who hire other managers, until they finally hit bottom and hire a manager to manage peons like you.
If you’re ready to boss the bosses, here are few of the “most popular, in-demand managers in the United States.”
Administrative services managers “plan and coordinate services for the company.” This is an important job, which stretches from making sure no employee uses more than one pencil per decade to planning the parking lot so spaces reserved for the Teslas of senior managers are within stumbling distance from the front door. As befitting a job with this level of responsibility, the median annual salary is $96,180, and all the paperclips you can pilfer.
IT Managers “determine the technological needs of the company and plan on how to meet those needs.” These days, the most important area of responsibility for IT managers is the phone system. It’s their job to pick the most annoying on-hold music possible to play while callers wait to talk to customer service. They also are responsible for inserting “your call is important to us” messages right up until the moment the phone disconnects and the caller has to start all over again. The median annual salary for an IT manager is $142,530 and worth every penny.
Construction managers are kept busy “breaking ground on downtown skyscrapers.” No special training is required for these $93,370 positions, but you will need to bring your own shovel.
If you have lamebrain ideas and want to see other people struggle to make them work and then yell at them when they don’t, become a marketing manager. The annual median salary for this job is an eye-popping $132,620. It’s a large amount for a miniscule amount of work, but it is high-risk. Consider the position of content manager. Do you have any doubt a pink slip is racing to the content manager who approved the content you are reading right now? (Better start looking for someone to blame, stat!)
A training and development manager receives a median salary of $110,340 to be in charge of “onboarding.” I’d like to believe that onboarding is when a Martian space ship hovers over a city, zapping up individuals to poke and prod. Unfortunately, onboarding means finding the worst person for a job and then hiring them. Think that’s ridiculous? How do you think you got your job?
The top rung -- and the top salaries -- come with a “C” in the title -- CEO, CFO, CMO, CTO. The “C” stands for “Cash.” C-level executives are hired to come up with big, huge, gigantic ideas to shape the company’s future. The process starts by shaping themselves big, huge, gigantic salaries -- the top 25% earn a median annual salary over $200,000 -- which grow exponentially until the company explodes, at which point the C-level’s golden parachute opens, and they land gently at another company with an even higher salary.
No matter which of these plum positions you choose, I’m sure you’ll make an excellent manager. So, stop working right now. If you don’t get a manager job, you’ll be ready when the spaceship arrives and it’s time to start the onboarding.