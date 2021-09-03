BOB GOLDMAN: Hi-Ho! Hi-Ho! It’s back to work we Go!

The idea of actually initiating a discussion with your manager goes against everything we know about maintaining job security. The less your boss sees you, the less likely they are to fire you.

For this reason, I advise limiting the conversation to questions that are truly fearsome, like: “Will Tom still be allowed to keep his tuna sandwiches in the office fridge until they turn green?” or: “Is an acceptable alternative to wearing a mask putting your head in a bucket?”

You won’t like the answers you get, but it does make sense to air your concerns before you make a serious commitment, like buying a bus pass for the morning commute or dusting the cobwebs off your Ferragamos.

No. 2: Integrate at your own pace.

It may be possible to negotiate an incremental return.

Propose coming in one day a week at first and then, when you’re feeling comfortable, in a year or two, increasing your presence to two days, or, if you still don’t feel comfortable, going back to not coming in at all, ever again.

Your managers may get mad at you, but not as mad as if they had to see you every day.

No. 3: Speak to coworkers you can trust ahead of time.