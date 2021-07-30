BOB GOLDMAN: Honey, who shrank the workweek?

Though your managers may not immediately embrace the idea of less work for the same amount of pay, I imagine you have instantly grokked the advantage of having a few extra hours of the working week to “run errands, participate in home duties, exercise and spend quality time with family and friends.”

Social scientists believe that having more freedom will make you a happier person, and therefore a more productive person. A more realistic reason is that you will probably take the time to fulfill these personal obligations anyway, and having the company’s approval, rather than sneaking around like the little weasel you are, will make you feel less guilty.

While the United States is showing little enthusiasm for shrinking the workweek, the idea of a four-day week has gained traction in New Zealand and Spain. I’m not sure what Kiwi workers do with their extra day off -- how much time can you spend grooming your pet sheep? -- but if you worked in Spain, the shorter workweek would definitely allow you to devote more time to your bullfighting hobby or perfect your skills as a flamenco dancer.

To which I say, Ole!