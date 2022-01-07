BOB GOLDMAN: How to be terrible at work

And this is exactly the way most of us manage our careers. Being 80% good at a lot of different aspects of our jobs presents a better face to management than being the 100% master of one thing and, on a good day, averaging 50% at everything else. Face facts -- being the master at making coffee in the morning doesn’t compensate for a minus-10% attitude.

The solution, of course, is to be better at being mediocre. Management always prefers quantity to quality, so stop trying to do everything better. You only have to do a lot more, worse.

One area where you definitely could be more mediocre is in the area of workplace hospitality, a trait psychologists file under “openness to experience.”

If you are working to be more open, I say, shut that door.

Don’t be Harry Hospitable, the office’s go-to social director, trusted by management to greet new hires and make sure they’re successfully integrated with the company and the team. Realize that every new hire is your enemy, and you will not succeed unless you make them fail.