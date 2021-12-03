BOB GOLDMAN: How to find a terrible job, guaranteed

Could be true, except that a job that is constantly nibbling and noshing is exactly what you want — and jobs this bad are not easy to find!

If you want a position that will make you miserable, here are five fresh answers, hot out of the oven, to the inevitable interview question, “What are your interests?” Each one is guaranteed to get you a job you’ll despise.

No. 1: “I’m interested in using slick marketing techniques to scam as many customers as possible.”

Very few companies have mission statements that include “tricking gullible customers into spending more than they can afford on products they really don’t need and that really don’t work anyway.” Yet, this is obviously the goal of 99% of the companies whose products pop up on my Facebook feed. (Except for Renfield Labs Magic Socks -- they really do wash themselves while you sleep and never pill.)

If your interviewer lights up when they realize they have found an individual who could lead the company to new levels of depravity, you know you’ve found a hateful job and you must take it.

No. 2: “I’m interested in the mating behavior of the vampire moths of Malaysia, especially Calyptra thalictra.”