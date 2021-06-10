BOB GOLDMAN: I want to be wanted

It may indeed be true that free chicken wonton tacos will do the job, and soon our restaurants and factories will be humming along, but if double-crunch bone-in wings don’t work, here are a few more extremely appetizing free ideas:

1. The Waste Management company is offering free tuition for employees and their families. This is a very thoughtful and generous perk. To sweeten the deal, I recommend the company offer workers the opportunity to take home a bucket of waste every week. (Managers get to fill the trunk of their leased Teslas with waste, but everyone needs a reason to advance in the company.)

2. A free appetizer awaits when you go to schedule an interview with Applebee’s restaurants. While I don’t dismiss the fatal attraction of spinach and artichoke dip for attracting employees, the restaurant chain will have to up their game if they want to retain their new employees after the last of the chips has been dipped and the guacamole is turning brown. Building on the irresistibility of free food, I recommend sending new employees a free two-pound fruitcake at the beginning of every month, unless they quit, in which case they will receive two fruit cakes every month.

Now that’s what I call golden handcuffs.