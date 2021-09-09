BOB GOLDMAN: I'll see you in my CV

For example: “I was only at the Overflowing Love & Forgiveness Candle Company for two weeks, but during that short time, absolutely every single person in my department hated my guts and refused to work with me.”

Now, that’s an achievement that will really brighten up the old CV.

Having “gaps in your employment history” is another CV no-no that can be turned into a yes-yes.

“Plenty of people go through periods of unemployment,” Fennell writes. “This could be due to illness, redundancy, caring for others, travel or any number of other reasons.” (“Redundancy” is another Britishism. It means that management has suddenly realized your job is not essential, which is hardly fair, since that’s exactly why they picked you to do it.)

Again, the way to manage a black hole in your resume is to explain what you gained during the employment void. This could be “new skills such as a new language or cultural awareness. “