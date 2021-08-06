BOB GOLDMAN: Invisible you

This is serious stuff. After a career of being unknown and unnoticed, you don’t want the loving, supportive colleagues who are back to stab you in the back.

Marketing strategist Dorie Clark has four strategies to deal with this dilemma in “Staying Visible When Your Team Is in the Office ... But You’re WFH,” a recent article in the Harvard Business Review.

No. 1. Overdeliver.

To make your presence known, you will have to do more work and do it faster, too. It’s the opposite of your in-office style of doing less work and doing it really slow.

If you are going to add actual work to your daily schedule -- and I would definitely check with your physician before making such a drastic change -- don’t be shy about letting your manager know. Clark warns against tooting your horn too loudly “if you don’t want to come across as a brown-noser.” Of course, a brown-noser is exactly what you want to be. The more your boss can count on you to slavishly support whatever nonsense they happen to be spouting, the less likely you are to find yourself in an HR death spiral to unemployment.

Want to make a real impression? Start taking on projects given to others on your team. In fact, to show what a superstar you are, turn in projects assigned to people at other companies.