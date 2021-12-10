BOB GOLDMAN: It's Homesteaders versus Outlaws: The hybrid office wars begin

If you’re a Homesteader, you need a strong, laconic John Wayne type to protect you and your home office. Alas, all you have is me -- a chatty Gabby Hayes type with three strategies you can use when the Outlaws ride up.

NO. 1: BEWARE THE RTO

Companies uncomfortable with a staff of free-range employees can issue an RTO, or “Return To Office” order. If you’re a Homesteader, this means you must give up the ranch or give up your job. While many are hesitant about accepting the risks of looking for a new position, there is also danger in returning to your workplace.

Your managers let you escape your cubicle once. They won’t want to do it again.

There could be virtual locks, like higher salaries or better snacks, but if there is too much resistance, management may decide to hire a posse of Pinkertons to keep the peace.

The solution is to pack a shovel in your briefcase on your first day back. If you see time locks on the conference room doors and the parking lot has been turned into a moat, you may have no choice but to dig your way out.

NO. 2: YOUR DEPARTMENT HEAD MAY HOLD THE KEY