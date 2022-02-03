BOB GOLDMAN: LARP before you leap

No question, LARPing is an essential part of any job, especially when the job does not involve producing widgets or whatnots, which can be counted. On an assembly line, the doorknob maker making more doorknobs than the doorknob maker next to them makes is going to get promoted. That’s just the way it is in the dog-eat-dog world of doorknob makers.

The situation is entirely different if what you make isn’t doorknobs, but decisions. No doubt there is a certain status to working with a computer instead of a wrench, but there is very little to count when you are a knowledge worker. (A better name might be “ignorance worker,” but why be snarky?)

Hourly workers have their own set of problems.

How can you count the hours it takes you to grind out a marketing manifesto or a slew of computer code? Yes, there are the billable hours you spend, slaving at the keyboard, but how about the hours spent slaving over a midday nap, preparing your brain for the brilliant insights that will come when you wake up, jot down some unintelligible gibberish, and go back to sleep?