BOB GOLDMAN: Lazybones Unite!

One common prescription for fighting burnout is to work harder, but Mitchell believes that this is folly. "When you're overworked," he writes, "you're less effective, focused and productive."

The answer is obvious. As little as you do, you need to do less.

It's a worthy goal. Just consider, if you would, how much better the world would be if, instead of inventing dynamite, Albert Nobel had gone snowboarding instead?

Of course, you can't get lazier by yourself. Management must also realize the cost of constantly pestering you with demands that you do this, or that, or, really, anything at all. Your ability to spend most of the workday in a virtual fugue state opens you up to the great, out-of-the-box ideas that will dramatically move the company ahead.

You haven't had any great, out-of-the-box ideas, as it happens, but it's only been a few years, and you certainly should be lavishly rewarded for trying.

If you'd like to up your downtime, here are three proven techniques:

No. 1: "Don't be afraid of letting things go; just because you can spend time and effort doesn't mean you need to."